Blog

Brian Richards | You Break It, You Buy It? 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor
Share
Tweet
Email

Question! On July 21 I read a letter from Abigayle Monis where she claims only one party, the Democrats, is focused on the “opportunity to rebuild California in our image.” 

 I wont address the issue that apparently “our” image doesn’t include 15 million or more people who don’t agree with her politics. My real question for her is why would California need to be “rebuilt” considering people like you have been running the place for decades. And second, if California needs to be “rebuilt,” which party wrecked it, requiring it to be rebuilt? Logically, you can’t ask someone to support a party so they can rebuild a place when they are the ones that destroyed it to begin with. 

Brian Richards

Stevenson Ranch

Picture of Signal Contributor

Signal Contributor

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS