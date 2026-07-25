Brian Richards | You Break It, You Buy It? 

Question! On July 21 I read a letter from Abigayle Monis where she claims only one party, the Democrats, is focused on the “opportunity to rebuild California in our image.”

I wont address the issue that apparently “our” image doesn’t include 15 million or more people who don’t agree with her politics. My real question for her is why would California need to be “rebuilt” considering people like you have been running the place for decades. And second, if California needs to be “rebuilt,” which party wrecked it, requiring it to be rebuilt? Logically, you can’t ask someone to support a party so they can rebuild a place when they are the ones that destroyed it to begin with.

Brian Richards

Stevenson Ranch