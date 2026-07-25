Rick Barker | Not Reported?

In re: “How Many More Lives?” letters, Jocelyn Miranda, June 9.

Perhaps Ms. Miranda can explain to the readers exactly how Everytown Research came up with the figure that they claim shows what percentage of people bought a firearm without a background check? How did this group arrive at these percentages if the purchases were NOT REPORTED?

And where does she arrive at her boldly stated opinion that it is “quite necessary” that we have stricter gun control laws that can help lower gun violence? News flash: Criminals by definition do not obey laws!

We have more gun control laws than we have ever had in our nation’s 250 years of existence. How’s that working out so far at curbing violence?

It has been my experience that people with certain political views always have the exact same answer for every problem facing the human race: more laws against certain behaviors and inanimate objects. Ironically, after promoting all these useless laws, the exact same people fight to have judges lower or completely dismiss charges against repeated violent offenders if they happen to be of a certain race or ethnicity!

Rick Barker

Valencia