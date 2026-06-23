Blog

Aran Dokovna | Proud of Trump

Add as a preferred source on Google
Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor
Share
Tweet
Email

I am so proud of Donald Trump. He and his cronies have been the ultimate negotiators. He has given Iran such terrible benefits in resolving the war. He has rewarded them with the following: 

• Agreed to (possibly) release billions of their funds in U.S. dollars from U.S. banks.

• Agreed to negotiate nuclear reductions. 

• Agreed to stop bombing Iran 

• Agreed to remove the U.S. blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. 

• Agreed to waive sanctions on crude oil exports and other items. 

We, the USA, received: 

• A ceasefire. Not sure who was being fired upon other than Iran and Israel and a few of our other friends. Oh! I forgot the Iranians bombed and seriously damage many of our (U.S.) military installations. No reparations for us? 

• An agreement to negotiate the nuclear reductions  

So glad that we are receiving the best advantage over the Iranian.  

However, my experience with most Middle Eastern countries is that a contract is an agreement to continue negotiations. 

When will this begin or end? 

Aran Dokovna 

Valencia

Picture of Signal Contributor

Signal Contributor

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS