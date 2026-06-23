Aran Dokovna | Proud of Trump

I am so proud of Donald Trump. He and his cronies have been the ultimate negotiators. He has given Iran such terrible benefits in resolving the war. He has rewarded them with the following:

• Agreed to (possibly) release billions of their funds in U.S. dollars from U.S. banks.

• Agreed to negotiate nuclear reductions.

• Agreed to stop bombing Iran

• Agreed to remove the U.S. blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

• Agreed to waive sanctions on crude oil exports and other items.

We, the USA, received:

• A ceasefire. Not sure who was being fired upon other than Iran and Israel and a few of our other friends. Oh! I forgot the Iranians bombed and seriously damage many of our (U.S.) military installations. No reparations for us?

• An agreement to negotiate the nuclear reductions

So glad that we are receiving the best advantage over the Iranian.

However, my experience with most Middle Eastern countries is that a contract is an agreement to continue negotiations.

When will this begin or end?

Aran Dokovna

Valencia