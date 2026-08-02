Arthur Tom | Closer to the Example

Steve LePore (letters, July 24) asks an important question: Are Christians caring for those in need? Every one of us should ask ourselves that question.

What I question is his assumption that because he doesn’t see churches publicly advertising their charitable work, they must not be doing it.

I’m a member of the Knights of Columbus at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish. I’ve seen the charitable work done by parishioners. We raise money for those in need, visit the elderly and widows, and help people who ask for assistance. Our parish isn’t unique. Many churches throughout Santa Clarita have ministries that provide food, financial assistance, counseling, transportation and other support. Most of it happens quietly because Christ taught us not to practice righteousness to be seen by others.

Mr. LePore directs his letter to pastors, but Christ’s command to love our neighbor was given to the whole church. Pastors are called to preach the Gospel, administer sacraments and shepherd congregations. They lead and encourage works of charity, but the responsibility to feed the hungry, care for the sick, visit the lonely and help those in need belongs to every Christian.

His letter also assumes anyone afraid to leave home because of immigration enforcement is necessarily the victim of injustice. Christians should be ready to help anyone who is in need, regardless of nationality or legal status. At the same time, compassion for our neighbors and respect for the rule of law are not mutually exclusive.

Mr. LePore never tells readers what he is doing to help those in need. Charity is not the responsibility of pastors alone; it is the responsibility of all of us. Before questioning the commitment of Santa Clarita’s churches, perhaps each of us should ask whether we are personally living out the call to love our neighbor.

Just because you don’t see churches talking about charitable work doesn’t mean it isn’t happening. Every day, churches and ordinary Christians quietly serve people without cameras, press releases, or applause. That’s much closer to the example Christ gave us.

Arthur Tom

Valencia