Arthur Saginian | Trump-Bashing Is Getting Old

Here’s some feedback for Jonathan Kraut: This morning’s column by Mr. Kraut (May 19), once again whining and complaining about (guess who), yes, President Donald Trump, left me thinking just one thought: He and actor Robert De Niro must have been separated at birth.

It’s pretty clear from the record — the content of his columns since Trump became president — that Mr. Kraut seems to have very little else to write about. As they used to say in Monty Python’s Flying Circus, “And now for something completely different,” perhaps Mr. Kraut’s next column could let The Signal’s readers in on the darkly interesting world of private investigation. I think it would be much more interesting than these dusty reruns of all that is Trump.

Please give us all a breath of fresh air because bashing Trump is getting stale.

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita