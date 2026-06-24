Bjorn Lomborg | ‘An Inconvenient Truth’ 20 Years Later

Twenty years ago, Al Gore’s “An Inconvenient Truth” hit theaters and rewrote the climate conversation overnight. The film won an Oscar, helped earn Gore a Nobel Prize, and convinced young Americans that civilization was teetering on the brink.

Two decades is long enough to check the receipts. The policy playbook the movie inspired has cost U.S. taxpayers and consumers dearly while barely moving the needle on global emissions — and many of its most alarming predictions haven’t come to pass.

The film’s core narrative was that climate change is driving ever-worsening disasters, such as floods, droughts, storms and wildfires.

Yet, over the past century, even as global population quadrupled, deaths from these climate-related disasters have plummeted. In the 1920s, an average of nearly half a million people died annually from such events. Today, that number is under 10,000 — a decline of 97%. Richer, smarter societies have made us dramatically safer, proving adaptation and resilience work far better than alarmism suggests.

The film claimed we would see more frequent and stronger hurricanes because of climate change, with the movie poster literally showing a hurricane emerging from a smokestack. Global data show a slight decline in hurricane frequency and total energy since comprehensive satellite data began in 1980.

Wildfires follow a similar pattern. Globally, annual burned area has decreased by more than 25% over the last quarter-century, according to NASA data. While recent years have seen large U.S. fires because of forest mismanagement, the 1930s Dust Bowl era was five times worse. Fires are down on all other continents.

The film famously highlighted polar bears as a symbol of impending ecological collapse, suggesting they were drowning due to melting ice. In reality, polar bear populations have more than doubled from around 12,000 in the 1960s to more than 26,000 today. The primary historical threat was hunting, not climate change, and Gore’s claims, now 20 years later, have turned out to be wrong.

Gore’s call to action spurred expensive emissions reductions. Yet fossil fuel consumption continues to rise because cheap, reliable power drives growth, and global emissions have set records nearly every year since 2006.

We’re nowhere near a green transition. In 2006, the world got 82.6% of its total energy (not just electricity) from fossil fuels, according to the International Energy Agency. In 2023, the last year for which global data are available, the share was 81.1%. At this slow rate, it will take six centuries to reach zero.

Yet, Gore’s message was explicit: Climate solutions were already at hand, needing only political will from rich nations to implement them swiftly and decisively.

Although solar and wind technologies have become dramatically cheaper, they remain intermittent: they generate power only when the sun shines or the wind blows. Modern societies require reliable, 24/7 electricity, which necessitates substantial backup systems — typically fossil-fuel plants. People think batteries can play a large role, but almost everywhere, we have battery backup for less than tens of minutes.

The result is that we end up paying twice: once for renewables and again for reliable backup infrastructure. The film’s willfully naïve framing ignored these engineering and economic realities.

The cost of climate policies since 2006 has exceeded $16 trillion globally. In the United States, the Inflation Reduction Act poured hundreds of billions into green tech. Yet emissions climb because the rich world’s efforts ignore the reality that developing nations require cheap and reliable energy to reduce poverty.

Rich nations account for 13% of the remaining 21st-century emissions. Emerging giants such as China, India and Africa drive the rest. Even if all rich countries achieved net-zero by mid-century, it would avert less than 0.2 degrees Fahrenheit of warming by 2100, according to the United Nations climate panel’s own model.

Gore’s apocalyptic climate predictions have aged poorly. While climate change is a real problem, the best evidence suggests warming might shave 2 to 3% off global GDP by 2100. Context matters: the U.N. estimates that by the century’s end, the average person will be 450% as rich as today. With climate effects, they would be “only” 435% as rich. We’re talking about being vastly better off, just slightly less so.

The film’s deepest failure was selling Americans on fear instead of innovation. The smarter path is hiding in plain sight: fund green innovation — advanced nuclear, next-generation batteries, fusion, geothermal — so that clean energy can finally undercut fossil fuels on price. Invest in adaptation that saves lives at a fraction of the cost, from sea walls to drought-tolerant crops to early warning systems. And help poor countries grow richer, because prosperity is the most reliable form of resilience.

The real lesson of “An Inconvenient Truth” is that panic makes for lousy policy. Trading the doomsday script for innovation, adaptation and development would save trillions — and do far more for people and the planet.

Bjorn Lomborg is the president of the Copenhagen Consensus and a visiting fellow at the Hoover Institution. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.