Brian Richards | Absurd!

Our lives are filled with absurdities. People thrive on them and refuse to let them go once they find a juicy one like a dog given a nice steak. The latest absurdity is the reflecting pool. I have no idea if it was faulty construction or if it was vandals or if it was the quality of water, which is poor, used to fill it from the Potomac River.

What I do know is that President Donald Trump is trying to make our, OUR, national capital a nicer place. Dozens of statues and monuments have been cleaned up. Crime is drastically down because of the National Guard. Washington, D.C., is becoming a nicer place and yet all people want to do is complain about a project they know NOTHING about. That’s right, you know nothing about this project or why it went south despite what your neighbor’s mechanic’s daughter’s nail lady said on Facebook.

What you do know is that apparently we’ve wasted $14 million on this project. That’s 0.000002 of our $7 trillion federal budget The people howling the loudest don’t seem to mind tens of billions being spent on a train to nowhere or tens of billions lost feeding the homeless industry and that’s just in our state alone. But $14 million is apparently an amount that they can sink their teeth into. And why? Orange man bad, that’s why. It’s pathetic!

Our government, run by both parties, wastes hundreds of billions and perhaps even trillions of our dollars on things that nobody says anything about. You might as well go home and complain to your husband or wife about the 3 cents they lost in the middle storage compartment of their car. Yes, 3 cents is a very accurate representation! Good Lord, people, can’t you find anything better to be upset about than 3 cents?

Brian Richards

Stevenson Ranch