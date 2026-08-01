Jack Teoli | Apply the Same Standard 

I challenge Mr. Arthur Saginian’s comments regarding Democrats essentially being the only party to oppose any policy the other side is in favor of. In his June 20 letter, Mr. Saginian said that if Democrats are not bashing Donald Trump, they are either staying quiet or taking credit. While he notes that the Democratic Party has turned itself to reject many of the policies Donald Trump proposes like his brutal immigration enforcement, Mr. Saginian fails to acknowledge moments where the Democratic Party agrees with the president.

The latest example would be the 21st Century Road to Housing Act. Before Trump said he would not sign the bill until the SAVE Act was approved, there was a scheduled signing ceremony; meaning that at one time he was prepared to sign the bill. Please correct me if I am wrong, but I do not recall any Democrat who voted in favor of the bill who proceeded to condemn the White House for its intent to sign it. Not only this, but Democrats supported the president when he signed the CARES Act in March 2020, the stimulus package that sent checks to the American people during the pandemic.

While there are moments where I question whether it is worth it for Democrats to fight Trump on certain policies, I think the same standard should be applied for Republicans as well. During Joe Biden’s presidency, the president signed four major bills into law: The American Rescue Plan, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the CHIPS and Science Act, and the Inflation Reduction Act. There were either few to zero House or Senate Republicans who voted for these pieces of legislation that were found touting some of these bills later on, like Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, as well as many others.

I am not going to argue with Mr. Saginian about his critiques of the Democratic Party. While I disagree, he has the right to disagree with me. All I ask is that he apply his same standard of the Democrats to the Republicans as well.

Jack Teoli

Newhall