Rick Barker | A Vet’s Perspective

As a wounded combat Veteran of the Vietnam War I would like to voice my opinion on the “sterilization” of war using unmanned war machines even down to human replicas fighting each other face to face.

War is and should be a violent, brutal endeavor that turns peoples stomachs and it should ONLY be entered into when no other option is possible. It should be the LAST option NOT the first!!

I am just worried that removing that human element might also make war more acceptable to people on the sidelines watching it from the safety of their homes outside the war zone on TV.

Unfortunately I don’t believe that deadly Genie is ever going back in the bottle.

Rick Barker

Valencia