Buzz Classic Movies this week: ‘Father’s Little Dividend’ 

By Signal Staff

What other surprises might await the father of the bride in the first year after a surprise engagement and wedding? Buzz Classic Movies answers the question Saturday night with a streaming presentation of “Father’s Little Dividend,” starring Spencer Tracy, Joan Bennett and Elizabeth Taylor.

The lighthearted 1951 classic has earned a 100% critics score based on 10 reviews and a 61% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes’ “Popcornmeter” based on more than 1,000 ratings.

“A year after dealing with a surprise engagement in ‘Father of the Bride,’ Stanley Banks (Spencer Tracy) and his wife, Ellie (Joan Bennett), are in for another shock when they find their daughter Kay (Elizabeth Taylor) is now pregnant,” says the Rotten Tomatoes summary of the movie. “Not ready to be a grandfather, Stanley keeps quiet while everyone else fawns over the mother-to-be and bothers her about baby names and nursery decorations. Ironically, his silence makes him the person Kay turns to the most for help, which in turn helps him.”

“Unexpectedly appealing sequel, with much warm and insightful comedy about family life, pregnancy and babies,” critic Michael E. Grost wrote for Classic Film and Television.

“Father’s Little Dividend” streams at 8 p.m. Saturday on The Signal’s streaming channel, The Buzz, available at buzzscv.com as well as streaming platforms including Roku and Apple TV.