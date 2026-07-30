Rowe art on exhibit at CTG 

News release

The Santa Clarita Artists Association announced its member artist, Stella Rowe, as the featured solo exhibitor for the month of August at the Canyon Theatre Guild lobby gallery in Old Town Newhall.

Running from Aug. 1 through Aug. 31, this local exhibition offers a look into Rowe’s “vibrant mastery of explosive color, rich textile-inspired dimensions, and compelling abstract storytelling,” said a news release from the SCAA.

Born in Halifax in Yorkshire, England, Rowe’s creative path began at the age of 16, when she attended the Halifax School of Art to complete an intensive two-year foundation course in art and design.

“Her exceptional talent earned her a full academic scholarship to the North Staffordshire Polytechnic in Stoke-on-Trent, where she pursued three years of rigorous, full-time study,” the release said. This specialized multidisciplinary course was modeled directly after the historic philosophy of the famous Bauhaus School in Weimar, Germany, providing Rowe with a deep, comprehensive mastery across graphic design, fine art and ceramics, the release said.

She ultimately graduated with a bachelor’s degree with honors specializing in illustration, textiles and photography.

After relocating to Southern California, Rowe channeled her training into the commercial art landscape, working professionally in high-level corporate design, promotion and marketing for several prominent companies across Los Angeles, the release said. She also dedicated many years as an art educator, teaching within various private schools throughout Southern California.

“Embracing a vibrant, sun-kissed command of raw pigment, she considers herself a nouveau Fauvist, channeling the rule-breaking spirit, emotional color theory, and bold brushwork of historic masters like Henri Matisse and Raoul Dufy,” the release said.

Canyon Theatre Guild is located at 24242 Main St., Old Town Newhall. Admission is free and open to the public during all standard CTG box office hours and live mainstage theatrical performances.