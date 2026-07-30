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SCCA to present gouache workshop with Danny Folkman 

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"LA Freeway" by Danny Folkman.
"LA Freeway" by Danny Folkman.
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News release 

The Santa Clarita Artists Association is scheduled Aug. 21-22 to host a gouache workshop by award-winning artist Danny Folkman. 

The workshop is scheduled 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each of the two days in the Stevenson Ranch Library Community Room, 25950 The Old Road, Stevenson Ranch. The cost is $60 for SCAA members and $85 for non-members. 

This workshop is best suited for beginner-intermediate gouache painters. Folkman will focus on how to handle gouache: understanding when to keep the paint transparent vs. opaque, mixing the correct paint consistency, and overcoming the issue of colors drying lighter or darker than what you mixed on the palette. 

Each day will begin with a brief lecture followed by a demonstration. Day 1 will be a daytime scene, and day 2 will be a nocturne. Students will also receive an “artist handbook” outlining the topics discussed in the workshop, including photo examples. 

“L.A. is my lady,” Folkman said in an SCAA news release. “I love being outside exploring and painting the scenery of Los Angeles and Southern California. I am most drawn to the often-overlooked beauty of the built environment that surrounds us every day, freeways, gas stations, side streets and alleys. A simple shadow or fresh morning light can bring these otherwise mundane scenes to life.” 

To learn more and register, visit www.santaclaritaartists.org

Danny Folkman
Danny Folkman
"Broadway Bridge" by Danny Folkman.
“Broadway Bridge” by Danny Folkman.
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News Release

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