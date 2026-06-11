Buzz Classic Movies this week: ‘Royal Wedding’ 

By Signal Staff

Fred Astaire literally dances on the ceiling Saturday night as Buzz Classic Movies presents “Royal Wedding.”

The 1951 musical has earned a 91% critics score based on 23 reviews and a 60% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes’ “Popcornmeter” based on more than 5,000 ratings.

“American sibling song-and-dance team Tom (Fred Astaire) and Ellen Bowen (Jane Powell) are in London in 1947, when all of England is in a tizzy over the impending nuptials of Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip,” says the Rotten Tomatoes summary of the movie. “Ellen falls head over heels for the dashing Lord John Brindale (Peter Lawford), and Tom becomes equally smitten with the elegant Anne Ashmond (Sarah Churchill). The film features one of Astaire’s most legendary dance performances, dancing across the ceiling of a hotel room.”

The Rotten Tomatoes critics’ consensus says: “Vintage MGM musical stuff, characterized by Stanley Donen’s fleet direction and some amazing dance performances from star Fred Astaire.”

“Royal Wedding” streams at 8 p.m. Saturday on The Signal’s streaming channel, The Buzz, available at buzzscv.com as well as streaming platforms including Roku and Apple TV.