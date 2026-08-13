Buzz Classic Movies this week: ‘The Inspector General’ 

By Signal Staff

Madcap comedy comes to Buzz Classic Movies on Saturday night with a streaming presentation of “The Inspector General,” starring Danny Kaye.

The 1949 film has earned a 91% critics score based on 11 reviews and a 79% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes’ “Popcornmeter” based on more than 2,500 ratings.

“In this farcical Technicolor musical, snake oil salesman Georgi is too honest for his own good,” says the Rotten Tomatoes summary of the movie. “After his partner fires him, the simple-minded Georgi wanders into a corrupt town where he is mistaken for a diplomat. As Georgi unknowingly enjoys his false identity, the townspeople make several botched attempts to assassinate him, believing he is a powerful politician. Matters get even more tangled, and amusing, when the real inspector general shows up.”

“In the end, ‘The Inspector General’ is highly entertaining with some hilarious, often satirical dialogue that is elevated further by Danny Kaye’s infectious brand of physical humor,” critic Ian Kane wrote for Epoch Times.

“The Inspector General” streams at 8 p.m. Saturday on The Signal’s streaming channel, The Buzz, available at buzzscv.com as well as streaming platforms including Roku and Apple TV.