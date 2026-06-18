Buzz Classic Movies this week: ‘The Big Combo’ 

By Signal Staff

Buzz Classic Movies returns to film noir this weekend with a Saturday night streaming of “The Big Combo,” starring Cornel Wilde, Richard Conte, Brian Donlevy and Jean Wallace.

The 1955 gangster tale has earned a 93% critics score based on 15 reviews and a 79% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes’ “Popcornmeter” based on more than 1,000 ratings.

“Film noir about a police lieutenant who comes under pressure from a gang headed by a vicious thug. He is helped by the gangster’s wife, jealous at her husband’s affair with another woman, who supplies him with information to help him close the net on his foe,” says the Rotten Tomatoes summary of the movie.

“Shadows and lies are the stars of ‘The Big Combo,’ a spellbinding black-and-white chiaroscuro with the segmented texture of a spider’s web,” critic Ed Gonzalez wrote in Slant magazine.

“The Big Combo” streams at 8 p.m. Saturday on The Signal’s streaming channel, The Buzz, available at buzzscv.com as well as streaming platforms including Roku and Apple TV.