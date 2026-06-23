George Whitesides | We’re Here to Serve Our Constituents

Summer travel season is here! With airline ticket prices high and additional travel costs adding up, unexpected issues with a passport can quickly turn an exciting trip into a stressful situation.

One of the most important responsibilities I have as your representative in Congress is helping constituents navigate federal agencies and access the services they need.

That includes helping individuals and families who are seeking to expedite passport renewals and resolve travel-related issues.

If you have an upcoming international trip and are experiencing delays with a passport application or renewal, my office can get in touch directly with the State Department, which oversees passport applications and renewals, to get a status update on your passport and help speed the process along.

Our caseworkers regularly assist constituents who need urgent passport renewals, have encountered application issues, or are facing unexpected delays that could jeopardize travel plans.

Passport assistance is just one of the ways we can help you. Every day, my team works directly with a variety of federal agencies to help residents resolve problems, answer questions, and access benefits and services they have earned.

Whether someone is dealing with the Department of Veteran Affairs, the Social Security Administration, the Internal Revenue Service, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, or the State Department, our office is committed to helping people cut through red tape and getting the assistance they deserve.

Since coming to Congress, my office has helped bring nearly $16 million back to members of our community. Often that money is tied up at the federal level, which means that our neighbors aren’t receiving the veterans’ benefits, Social Security payments, tax refunds, Medicare and federal retirement benefits that they are rightfully owed.

Making sure our veterans can access the benefits they earned through their service, seniors can obtain the Social Security payments they depend on, and hardworking families receive the tax refunds that help them make ends meet is one of the most important parts of my job.

So as you plan your travel this year, I encourage you to check your passport and see if you need any help with applications or renewals. Many countries require travelers to have a passport that remains valid for at least six months beyond their date of travel.

If you or someone you know is struggling to renew a passport or facing any other delays, we’re here to help! Please reach out to my Santa Clarita office at 661-568-4855.

My team and I are here to serve you, and we look forward to helping however we can.

Rep. George Whitesides represents California’s 27th Congressional District. “Democratic Voices” appears Tuesdays and rotates among several local Democrats.