Julius Zukas | A Suggestion for the Bike Paths

Several letters to the editor about Santa Clarita Valley bike paths motivated me to give my 2 cents. I think the SCV bike paths are great, of course, but could be improved more so just by adding two under-road connectors similar to many connectors already present along SCV bike trails. This would drastically improve safety and connectivity for Saugus residents.

One would be a crossing under Bouquet Canyon Road along the Bouquet Creek trail behind the Trek bicycle shop. This would connect the new Central Park bike path with the existing Bouquet Creek trail.

The other would be a little further down Bouquet Creek trail, crossing below Newhall Ranch Road. This would connect the trails behind the day care and the trail behind Lowes.

Although these two under-road connectors would require an initial financial investment, they can be built without traffic disruption. More importantly, they would provide countless generations of Saugus cyclists with safe, uninterrupted access to the expansive river trails that our Valencia neighbors already enjoy.

As the saying goes, “If you build it, we will use it.”

Julius Zukas

Saugus