Lois Eisenberg | Exercising Their Rights

I’m writing this letter in regards to Arthur Saginian’s displeasure with my letters not meeting with his narrow-minded standards.

I have written many letters about many different subjects and have been published many times. Regarding his dismay with one of my letters to the editor regarding the 2026 Olympics, dated March 11, entitled, “Athletes Express Their Views”:

Arthur, have you ever heard of “free speech” by anyone and everyone, including the athletes at the 2026 Olympics?

These Olympian athletes were so distraught and disturbed by the “toxic” presidency of Donald Trump. What better time to take the opportunity to air their grievances? Remember, Arthur, they had the right to free speech.

This situation underscores the ongoing tension between this administration and individuals in sports who use their platforms to voice political concerns.

These 2026 Olympians were disturbed about “justice for one and all,” which seems to be lacking in America.

It wasn’t only the Olympic athletes who were disturbed concerning this administration. (Some members of) the crowd at the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympics booed Vice President JD Vance and he was snubbed. By the way, booing in essence is “free speech.”

The crowd was asked not to boo the U.S. delegation but they booed anyway, and remember that the crowd consisted of many non-Americans.

Vance represents a mockery of everything the Olympic ideal stands for. Vance by all consensus was deserving of the boos when he refused to apologize to the Pretti family for the killing of their son Alex Pretti. Vance’s answer for not apologizing to the Pretti family was, “For what?”

What does this tell you about America not being liked?

Getting back to the 2026 Olympic athletes: The Olympians work so hard to represent their country. They are very talented and intelligent people and they don’t deserve to be reprimanded for their political views. Again, they had the right to “free speech.”

The “wise” are the Olympians. The “immature” without a doubt are those who feel that the Olympians had no right to free speech whether it was the Olympics or not.

Arthur, you mentioned that the United States is not a “police state,” and that is the farthest thing from the truth. Arthur, have you heard of Immigration and Customs Enforcement?

Arthur, you seem to be in the throes of a vendetta not liking what some of the opinion writers have to say about how the United States is being run.

All the negative attributes of the president and the vice president of the United States was cause enough for the 2026 Olympians to voice their dismay of this “toxic” administration.

And in closing, Arthur, may I quote you: “Sorry, but your opinion means very little to me,” and it would behoove you to write about current events and leave the opinion writers to their own devices.

To quote myself: “I salute the 2026 Winter Olympic athletes and so should all of America for their courage to speak out about the truth.”

Lest we forget, “the truth will set you free.”

Lois Eisenberg