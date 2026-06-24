Marsha McLean | Connecting Community Through SCV Transit System 

By Councilwoman Marsha McLean

Santa Clarita Transit keeps our community connected and moving forward. This August, Santa Clarita Transit proudly celebrates 35 years of service to the residents of Santa Clarita. Since 1991, Santa Clarita Transit has remained committed to connecting people to the places that matter most while helping keep Santa Clarita moving forward.

Nothing demonstrates Santa Clarita Transit’s commitment to the city and its residents more than the work it does every day, connecting more than 3 million riders annually to the places we need to get to affordably and safely.

As we roll into the summer months, Santa Clarita Transit’s services shift with the season. In May, the return of the popular Beach Bus and Summer Trolley marked the beginning of another exciting summer in Santa Clarita.

The Beach Bus operates every Saturday and Sunday, now through Sept. 6, for just $3.50 each way. Riders can depart from either the Via Princessa Metrolink Station (19201 Via Princessa, 91321) departing at 8:22 a.m., or the McBean Regional Transit Center (24375 Valencia Blvd., 91355) departing at 8:40 a.m., and arrive at Ventura Harbor by 10 a.m. Whether you are planning a full day at the beach, enjoying seaside dining and shopping, renting kayaks or paddleboards or simply relaxing on the sand with family and friends, the Beach Bus offers a convenient alternative to driving.

Riders are welcome to bring surfboards, strollers, ice chests and other beach gear, with storage available beneath the bus. Best of all, you’ll return to Santa Clarita shortly before 6 p.m., just in time to enjoy one of our many summer evening events.

Another amenity that makes living in Santa Clarita so convenient is our free Summer Trolley operating daily now through Sept. 8. For a full schedule of the trolley operation, visit VisitSantaClarita.com/Summer-Trolley.

The trolley provides direct transportation from local hotels to Six Flags Magic Mountain via the Green Line, or to Old Town Newhall via the Yellow and Orange Lines. Try this service out throughout the summer on the third Thursday of every month to get to Senses Block Party without the hassle of parking or driving.

Go! Santa Clarita, our city’s rideshare service, also continues to grow in popularity by providing the flexibility of a traditional rideshare service with the added benefits of fixed rates and professional drivers. Go! Santa Clarita rides are $3.75 per trip when paying with cash, or $3.50 with a TAP card or the Token Transit app. Senior and disabled riders pay $2.75 with cash or $2.50 with a TAP card or the Token Transit app.

To help meet the growing demand for the service, the city recently ordered seven new vehicles to add to the fleet. Additionally, last fall, the city launched the Santa Clarita Connect mobile app, which improves how vehicles are assigned across transit services, allowing available vehicles to be used where demand is highest. This added flexibility helps increase Go! Santa Clarita ride availability while better matching services to the community’s transportation needs.

Santa Clarita Transit is continuously exploring new ways to connect residents not only within the city, but also across Los Angeles County and Southern California. In March, seven new hydrogen fuel cell public transit buses were delivered. This is the first step toward our goal of having a 100% zero-emission fleet by 2040. As part of the city’s Zero-Emission Transition Plan, additional zero-emission vehicles will continue to be added in the years ahead, helping reduce emissions both locally and throughout the state.

Santa Clarita is a place where people live, work and play, and services provided by Santa Clarita Transit help make that possible every day. To learn more about the many ways Santa Clarita Transit is helping keep our city connected and moving forward, visit SantaClaritaTransit.com.

Councilwoman Marsha McLean is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected].