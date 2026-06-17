Mihran Kalaydjian | What the Election Really Shows

The headlines will focus on who advanced, who fell short, and who gained momentum. But the real story emerging from California’s latest election is far more significant. This election was not a celebration of confidence in government.

It was a warning.

Across Los Angeles and throughout California, voters sent a message that frustration with the political status quo continues to grow. While incumbents and establishment candidates may point to their victories as endorsements, the election results suggest something very different: Voters are searching for alternatives because too many believe the system is failing to address the problems they experience every day.

In Los Angeles, Mayor Karen Bass secured her place in the runoff. That is undoubtedly a political victory. Yet it would be a mistake to interpret the results as overwhelming public satisfaction with the city’s direction.

Los Angeles continues to struggle with homelessness, public safety concerns, deteriorating infrastructure, budget challenges, and declining public confidence in City Hall. Residents encounter these issues daily. Their frustration has not disappeared simply because an incumbent advanced to the next round.

At the same time, the strong performance of outsider candidates demonstrates that voters are increasingly willing to look beyond traditional political resumes. Whether one agrees with them or not, candidates who positioned themselves as challengers to the establishment attracted significant support from voters who feel ignored, unheard, or left behind.

The lesson should not be that voters have suddenly become ideological extremists. The lesson is that many voters are desperate for results. When residents see encampments remain, potholes expand, city services decline, and budgets grow larger without noticeable improvements in their neighborhoods, they begin looking elsewhere for leadership.

That frustration is not limited to Los Angeles.

Across California, voters continue to express concerns about affordability, housing costs, public safety, government accountability and the direction of the state. The growing support for candidates running against the political establishment reflects a deeper dissatisfaction neither party can afford to ignore.

The danger for elected officials is believing that advancing to a runoff or winning an election automatically means the public is satisfied. History repeatedly shows that governments get into trouble when they mistake electoral survival for public approval.

The smarter response would be humility.

City and state leaders should view these results as an opportunity to listen more carefully to the concerns voters are raising. They should recognize that political anger rarely appears overnight. It builds gradually when people feel their concerns are dismissed or minimized.

California’s voters are not asking for miracles.

They are asking for competent government, safer communities, fiscal responsibility, accountability and measurable results.

The candidates who ultimately win in November would be wise to understand one thing:

This election was not primarily about the winners.

It was about the warning voters delivered.

The question now is whether anyone in power is listening.

Mihran Kalaydjian

Santa Clarita