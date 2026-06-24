Phil Hart | Here’s Why Housing Costs So Much

The significant ecological area article in The Signal (June 20) is proof of why housing costs in Los Angeles County are so high and out of control. And to my Democrats/liberal friends, no, it is not developers gouging the public to make exorbitant profits. It is the people you elect who develop and pass ridiculous laws that increase construction costs. Many of these liberal/Democratic supporters, who support these laws, you can read in The Signal’s opinion section every day.

SEAs will add additional costs to develop more housing in L.A. County. The regulation has been in effect for many years, but it was recently expanded throughout the county to protect open space, wildlife habitat and wildlife connectivity. Whatever that is.

SEAs will require homeowners or developers to obtain biological reviews, permits and potential wildlife mitigation plans before any new construction or remodeling can take place on their property. In addition, bans on the removal of native vegetation, grading of undisturbed areas, farming and exploratory wells will make building or remodeling your home more costly. This is why housing is unaffordable in California.

Gary Horton, Lois Eisenberg and many more liberals complain about the nasty real estate developers gouging the public and want the average citizen to pay more taxes to fund more affordable housing. The problem of affordable housing is not more funding; it is you and your liberal policies who are the largest contributor to the cost of housing, and the many more liberal policies that have destroyed this state.

Wake up, citizens, and remember when you vote in November, who created these policies that have led to the deterioration of California. The Democrats have controlled California politics for over 16 years. Do you want another 16 years of a declining state?

Phil Hart

Valencia