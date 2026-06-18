Rick Barker | When Will It Be Enough?

I have written letters before on this subject but the headline stories on these pages seem to increase almost daily on the topic of vehicle accidents with serious injuries and even fatalities due to excessive speed and drivers obviously not paying attention.

If you are driving on any of the streets that are used to get to State Route 14 or Interstate 5 in the morning, you will have vehicles shooting past you at speeds way over the speed limit, not to mention way beyond their ability to control their vehicle in an emergency.

Rick Barker

Valencia