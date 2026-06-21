Ron Perry | Contradiction in Stats

In her June 9 letter, Jocelyn Miranda makes some good points about loopholes and the wrong people getting their hands on guns so easily.

But for everyone’s information, California is consistently ranked as the state with the strictest gun laws in the United States, according to major policy and safety organizations like Everytown Research & Policy and the Giffords Law Center. Yet we are ranked the third highest state death rate by guns.

We must also remember that if someone wants to break the law, they are going to do it.

Also if the police were allowed to do their job without all the restrictions put on them, and if the laws against criminal activity hadn’t been completely neutered by our liberal judges, then maybe we wouldn’t have nearly as many shootings. So, I don’t believe we need more gun control at time of purchase, but perhaps in the type of storage of those guns and ammunition, not the ownership. I do believe that parents of a minor, living at home, should be held responsible for any gun-related action of that minor.

And finally, we certainly need to understand how liberal Judges and lawmakers are hamstringing law enforcement personnel so that they are made out to be the bad guys.

Ron Perry

Canyon Country