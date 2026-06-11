Summer Concerts in the Park to return July 11 

News release

The city of Santa Clarita’s hometown-favorite Concerts in the Park series makes its return to Central Park (27150 Bouquet Canyon Road) for its 36th summer of nights filled with live music, community connection and summer memories under the stars, the city announced in a news release.

Residents are invited to enjoy free concerts every Saturday from July 11 through Aug. 29, with food trucks opening at 5 p.m. and live music beginning at 7 p.m.

Whether channeling your inner dancing queen, reliving classic rock anthems or singing “Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” with friends, this year’s lineup promises something for everyone to enjoy, the city release said.

Talented tribute bands and crowd-favorite performers spanning generations and genres will fill Central Park with everything from Selena favorites and soulful Motown classics, to Top 40 country hits and high-energy rock performances.

The full schedule for 2026 includes:

• July 11: Dreaming of You – Selena Tribute.

• July 18: FABBA – ABBA Tribute.

• July 25: RagDolls – Aerosmith Tribute.

• Aug. 1: Gold Rush Country – Top 40 Country Hits.

• Aug. 8: Blue Breeze Band – Soul, Motown and R&B Hits.

• Aug. 15: Paramore! At the Disco – Paramore and Panic! At The Disco Tribute.

• Aug. 22: Kenny Metcalf as Elton John – Elton John Tribute.

• Aug. 29: The Police Experience – Tribute to The Police.

For more information on the city of Santa Clarita’s Concerts in the Park series, visit SantaClarita.gov/Concerts or email [email protected].