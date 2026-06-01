What Athalie Williams Learned Leading Workforce Transformation at Scale 

The lessons from large-scale workforce transitions that most organisations are still learning the hard way

When organisations talk about workforce transformation, they tend to talk about it in the language of strategy decks and programme timelines. Headcount targets, retraining budgets, change management workstreams. The architecture of large-scale transition gets mapped out with considerable care. What gets underestimated, consistently and almost universally, is how much of the hard work happens in the space between the plan and the people.

Athalie Williams has spent more than three decades working in that space. As a management consultant at Accenture across Australia and Southeast Asia, and subsequently in senior executive and C-suite roles across the resources and telecommunications sectors, she has led or supported workforce transitions ranging from individual business units to global organisations of more than 100,000 people. Her view of what separates transitions that land well from those that stall or quietly unravel cuts against some of the most common assumptions in the field.

The transparency deficit

One of the most consistent failure modes Williams observes is the instinct to manage information carefully, to release news of major change gradually, to protect the workforce from uncertainty, and to sequence announcements in ways that feel measured and controlled.

The instinct is understandable. Leaders worry about productivity loss, attrition spikes, and the reputational consequences of getting the message wrong. But the organisations that handle large-scale transitions best tend to be the ones that resist this instinct and choose transparency instead, even when the picture isn’t yet complete.

“We took the decision to be really transparent with our workforce about the scale of change ahead,” she says of a major workforce transition she helped lead. “That meant sharing difficult numbers and difficult timelines before we had all the answers. It was uncomfortable. But it meant people could plan, unions could engage constructively, and the organisation could move forward with a shared understanding of what was coming.”

The alternative, gradual disclosure and carefully managed messaging with news released in manageable portions, tends to produce exactly what it was designed to avoid. Rumour fills the vacuum that deliberate vagueness creates. Trust erodes faster than it would have if the harder conversation had been had upfront.

The social obligation that organisations underestimate

Williams is direct about something that many organisations treat as peripheral to the transformation agenda: the responsibility that comes with large-scale workforce change extends well beyond the organisation’s walls.

“Organisations have a social and almost a moral obligation to think about the impacts beyond their own boundaries,” she says. “How do you support people to think about their skills and their career options, not just inside the organisation but beyond it? That becomes a fundamental part of how you shape change at this scale.”

In practice, this has meant investing in transition support that gives people genuine lead time. Not just notice, but the tools, the career guidance, and the reskilling pathways to make genuine choices about what comes next. It has meant engaging with communities, not just workforces. And it has meant treating the question of what the organisation owes its people as a leadership responsibility rather than a risk management consideration.

This isn’t a common framing in transformation programmes, where the focus tends to sit firmly on delivery milestones and cost outcomes. But Williams argues it is inseparable from whether the transition actually succeeds. Organisations seen to handle the human side of large-scale change poorly pay for it in ways that rarely appear on the programme dashboard, in the talent they can attract afterwards, in the trust they need for the next change, and in the community and regulatory relationships that determine their licence to operate.

Speed, clarity, and the courage to commit

Williams has observed a counterintuitive pattern across organisations and contexts: the instinct to pace change carefully, to build consensus before moving and to go slowly enough that nobody feels overwhelmed, often produces worse results than moving faster and more decisively than feels comfortable.

“Some organisations try to drip-feed change because they worry about disruption,” she says. “But the ones that try to do it in that paced and measured way often stumble and stall. Sometimes you need to speed up to speed up.”

Speed creates clarity. When change is moving quickly, people understand it is real. Leaders are forced to prioritise ruthlessly. Alignment becomes a practical necessity. And the organisation is spared the drawn-out uncertainty that gradual change produces, where people carry the anxiety of transition without the resolution that comes when decisions are actually made.

This doesn’t mean recklessness. The handful of things genuinely critical to protect, core business functions, key relationships, operational continuity, need to be identified and safeguarded. Outside those, organisations are frequently more capable of absorbing fast, decisive change than their leaders assume.

The capability question that comes before the technology question

Workforce transformation today is increasingly bound up with technology: automation, artificial intelligence, the shifting boundary between what people do and what systems do. Williams’ view is that organisations are consistently asking the technology question before they’ve answered the capability question.

“The gap between current skills and future requirements is real and it’s widening,” she says. “The answer is a sustained shift in how the organisation thinks about capability, what it needs, where it sits, and how it’s developed over time.”

The sequencing matters. Organisations that invest in technology transformation without first building a clear view of their capability landscape tend to find the investment underdelivers. The technology performs as intended, but the human architecture around it wasn’t ready to make use of it.

“You can deploy the best tools available,” Williams says. “But if your people don’t have the capability to use them well, or the clarity about what is expected of them, the investment stalls. Getting the capability question right is what makes the technology question answerable.”