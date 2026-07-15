Arthur Saginian | Fish in a Barrel

To fellow sophisticates like Andrew Taban and Jonathan Kraut, you have no idea how easy you make it to hit a target. It’s like shooting fish in a barrel (hitting a barn door, taking candy from a baby, pick your cliche), so this is to thank you for your eccentrically biased contributions to The Signal. While you’re sitting there fretting over the demise of democracy, expecting to be taken seriously, I’m sitting here having a blast using your own ammo.

“Shots … Blast.” Get it? “It’s a joke, son!” — Foghorn Leghorn, Looney Tunes.

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita