Arthur Saginian | Horton’s Apples and … Not Apples 

I wish Gary Horton (Commentary, May 6) would stop trying to compare the people of the United States and how they live their lives to those in countries, like Finland for example, which in no way whatsoever resemble ours. The population of the U.S. is not a relatively small, homogeneous group of herd-minded serfs, although I am convinced many liberals here are trying to convert us into such a thing. By the way, speaking of herds, the Fins are most notable for their herds of reindeer and a cute little group of peasants called the “Sami,” or Laplanders, who herd them. The entire country is basically a winter tourist attraction, northern lights, Santa Claus Village, and all.

He then speaks of the emergence of classes in the U.S., and wealthy “super-classes” from among the “average” classes, which can afford to give themselves insurmountable advantages over those other classes, claiming such trends and practices are wiping out opportunities for the average classes to succeed in the midst of the super-classes. I’ve used the word “classes” so many times I’m beginning to sound like Karl Marx. For that matter, Mr. Horton is beginning to sound like Karl Marx.

As for inequity, which sounds a lot like iniquity, so maybe they’re related, I suggest Mr. Horton get used to it and stop fantasizing about how Earthlings can somehow be made to look and act like Martians, which is in the category of eugenics. It’s the sort of thing REAL fascists do.

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita