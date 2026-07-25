Dr. Gene Dorio | Keeping Citizens Out of Harm’s Way

The 1928 St. Francis Dam disaster in the San Francisquito Canyon, which killed more than 400 people, is considered America’s worst civil engineering catastrophe of the 20th century. Just to the west now is another canyon with the Castaic Dam, where the reservoir holds approximately 8.5 times the water volume of the St. Francis Dam.

The July 22 Signal headline, “3,600-home project seeks approval” indicates that the development, which could house more than 10,000 residents, is (downstream from) the Castaic Dam.

Structurally, this dam is estimated to withstand an earthquake up to 8.0. What if it doesn’t?

Water from the St. Francis Dam disaster flowed down the canyon into the Santa Clara River, wreaking havoc all the way to the Pacific Ocean. Water from a ruptured Castaic Dam must traverse the canyon southward, then again follow the river.

Now, the pathway includes freeways, roads, a jail, industrial buildings, an RV park, schools, parks and homes. This new development would be directly in its path. The plan for this development must be approved by Los Angeles County (not the city of Santa Clarita). What emergency escape plan for residents will the county require of the developers in the event of a dam rupture?

As of now, they have requested none.

Many issues have been brought up questioning this project, including environmental, traffic, water, parking and even garbage. But the main objection should be that those 10,000 or more new residents might be in jeopardy should Mother Nature play a role with a large, unforeseen earthquake.

My duty as a doctor is to ensure that my patients do not experience a serious complication or side effect from my recommended medical treatment. It is our duty as a community to alert governmental agencies to the potential consequences of their decision-making. Let us not put fellow citizens in harm’s way.

Dr. Gene Dorio

Saugus