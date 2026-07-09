Buzz Classic Movies this week: ‘The Last Time I Saw Paris’ 

By Signal Staff

Postwar romance and drama come to Buzz Classic Movies on Saturday night with a streaming presentation of “The Last Time I Saw Paris,” starring Van Johnson, Elizabeth Taylor and Donna Reed.

The 1954 drama has earned a 70% critics score based on 10 reviews and a 48% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes’ “Popcornmeter” based on more than 2,500 ratings.

“Reporter Charles Wills (Van Johnson), in Paris to cover the end of World War II, falls for the beautiful Helen Ellsworth (Elizabeth Taylor) following a brief flirtation with her sister, Marion (Donna Reed),” says the Rotten Tomatoes summary of the movie. “After he and Helen marry, Charles pursues his novelistic ambition while supporting his new bride with a deadening job at a newspaper wire service. But when an old investment suddenly makes the family wealthy, their marriage begins to unravel — until a sudden tragedy changes everything.”

A Variety review described the film as “an engrossing romantic drama that tells a good story with fine performances and an overall honesty of dramatic purpose.”

“The Last Time I Saw Paris” streams at 8 p.m. Saturday on The Signal’s streaming channel, The Buzz, available at buzzscv.com as well as streaming platforms including Roku and Apple TV.