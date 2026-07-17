City to host ‘Shop Local Pop-Up’ event in Bouquet Canyon 

News release

The city of Santa Clarita is inviting residents to shop, dine and discover local favorites during a special Shop Local Pop-Up Event on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Bouquet Plaza (28200 Bouquet Canyon Road) and Plum Commerce Center (28072 Bouquet Canyon Road).

This family-friendly event celebrates the launch of the city’s new Open Rewards program, which makes it easy for residents to earn cash back while supporting participating local businesses, the city announced in a news release.

“Our small businesses along Bouquet Canyon have felt the impact of the road closure, and they need our community’s support now more than ever,” Mayor Laurene Weste said in the release. “These businesses aren’t just storefronts — they’re our neighbors. They provide valuable services, unique shopping opportunities and fantastic local restaurants that make Santa Clarita such a special place to call home. I hope residents will come out, explore the area, enjoy a meal, discover a new favorite business and show these hardworking entrepreneurs just how much their community appreciates them.”

This special event will feature live entertainment – including a mariachi band – interactive games, craft stations, family-friendly activities and a special appearance by Sammy Clarita, the release said.

Attendees can visit and explore exclusive promotions and offers at participating businesses, enjoy an evening out and pick up a Business Explorer Card, the release said. Those who complete the card by visiting three or more participating locations at each center will have a chance to win giveaways, including a Shop Local canvas tote bag and passes to The Rink Sports Pavilion (opening this fall), The Cube Ice and Entertainment Center, The Santa Clarita Aquatic Center, and Concerts in the Park. Plus, the first 150 attendees will receive a free Slurpee.

The city is also launching Open Rewards, a free cashback program available at participating businesses in the Bouquet Plaza and Plum Commerce Center. Customers will receive 5% cash back on eligible purchases.

Getting started with Open Rewards is simple, according to the release: Download the Open Rewards app, create a free account and securely link a credit or debit card to automatically earn cash back at participating businesses. Residents who prefer not to link a card can still participate by uploading receipts through the app.

For more information about the Shop Local Pop-Up Event or the Open Rewards program, visit ThinkSantaClarita.com/Shop-Local or contact the Economic Development office at [email protected] or by phone at 661-255-4347.