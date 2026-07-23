College Brief for July 23

Cespedes celebrates successful Match Day at Geisinger College

Damien Balboa Cespedes, of Canyon Country, was among the 111 soon-to-be graduates of Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine who learned their residency placements during the National Resident Matching Program’s “Match Day,” an event at which all fourth-year M.D. students around the country simultaneously open their envelopes to learn where they will spend the next three to seven years training in their chosen specialty.

Balboa Cespedes matched into Internal Med/St Bernardine at UC Riverside SOM-CA.

“Once again, our School of Medicine celebrated a successful Match Day,” Julie Byerley, president of Geisinger College of Health Sciences, said in a news release. “Our students matched into excellent local residency programs, as well as some of the most competitive and prestigious programs and specialties in the nation.”