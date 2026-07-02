College Briefs for July 2

Valle earns dean’s list honors at UTampa

Gabriel Valle, of Valencia, earned dean’s list honors at the University of Tampa for the fall 2025 semester. Valle is a junior majoring in film and media arts. Students must maintain a GPA of 3.75 or higher to be eligible for the dean’s list.

The University of Tampa is a private, comprehensive university located on 110 acres on the riverfront in downtown Tampa. The University has about 200 programs of study and serves more than 11,500 students from 50 states and most of the world’s countries.

Bhola inducted into Epsilon Kappa Epsilon Honor Society at Biola

Biola University has selected 13 students for membership in Epsilon Kappa Epsilon, the university’s honors baccalaureate society, this semester. Local student Tessa Bhola was honored with membership into Biola University’s EKE society.

The honors society is exclusively offered by invitation only, by which students are selected by department faculty. The selection criteria are based upon academic achievement, with students earning a GPA of at least 3.75, Christian character and individual contributions to the university and community. Only 5% of the graduating class are invited into the society.

Bhola is a communication science and disorders major from Canyon Country.

“Students selected for the Epsilon Kappa Epsilon Honor Society are to be lauded for their distinguished scholastic achievement, faithful service and Christian character,” Melissa Schubert Johnson, associate provost of undergraduate education, said in a news release. “They exemplify core values of Biola University, which we know will be crucial to their excellence in all that God calls them to. We celebrate each and every honoree.”

Founded in 1908, Biola University has more than 5,000 students at its Southern California campus in La Mirada.

Calloway graduates from Millersville University

Alyna Calloway, of Canyon Country, graduated from Millersville University of Pennsylvania in December with a bachelor of science degree in education in early childhood education.

Millersville University of Pennsylvania is a public university located in Lancaster County, in the northeast region of the United States.

Founded in 1855 as the first Normal School in Pennsylvania, Millersville University is one of 14 universities within Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education.