Dr. Aakash Ahuja | How Social Media Is Destroying Students

As a practicing psychiatrist and a trustee on the William S. Hart Union High School District board, I see the fallout of a quiet, devastating crisis every single day. Our students are trapped in a Comparison Epidemic. They are no longer just measuring themselves against the kid down the street or navigating normal, localized peer pressure. Instead, they are drowning in a 24/7 digital loop — constantly weighing their real, imperfect lives against the hyper-curated, artificial perfection of millions of strangers online.

Our brains were built for genuine, face-to-face connection, but modern social media platforms have completely hijacked that biology. When a teenager scrolls through TikTok or Instagram, they aren’t just looking at photos and videos — they are being bombarded with manicured highlights of beauty, wealth and status. It creates a quick dopamine spike, followed by a sharp psychological crash, leaving a massive deficit in basic, everyday contentment.

The Data Speaks for Itself

This isn’t just an impression; the data is staggering and objective. In social psychologist Jonathan Haidt’s research on the “Great Rewiring of Childhood,” data shows that between 2010 and 2018 — the exact window when smartphones and front-facing cameras flooded the market — youth anxiety rates skyrocketed by 134%, and depression surged by 106%. A Pew Research Center study found that virtually every American teen now has access to a smartphone, with roughly half admitting they are online “almost constantly.”

We have allowed tech companies to design addictive algorithms that trade our children’s mental peace for corporate profit. By replacing authentic, real-world interactions with virtual milestones, we’ve conditioned an entire generation to tie their self-worth to digital validation. Internal research leaked from tech giants even admitted that Instagram makes body image issues worse for 1 in 3 teen girls.

This is no longer a parenting debate — it is a documented public health crisis.

Why Contentment Matters

True contentment is the ultimate shield for mental resilience. It teaches children to find value in hard work, strong family ties and personal character. It builds grit, self-reliance and an appreciation for merit.

When algorithms destroy that foundation, the damage goes far beyond low self-esteem. It actively impairs academic focus, shortens attention spans and delays essential social development.

Taking Action: Drawing the Line in Our Schools and Homes

We cannot wait around for state bureaucracies or federal overreach to save our kids. We must reclaim authority where it matters most: in our community and in our homes.

In the William S. Hart Union High School District, we decided to take a firm stand by establishing clear phone boundaries:

• In junior high schools: Phones must be turned off and completely out of sight for the entire school day — both inside the classroom and during breaks or lunch.

• In high schools: Phones must be turned off and put away during all instructional time to preserve the integrity of the learning environment.

However, school policy is only half the battle — the real frontline is at home.

• Establish firm household boundaries. We need to actively monitor screen time, protect uninterrupted family dinners, and prioritize real-world connection over digital consumption.

• Teach the value of real achievement. We must explicitly show our kids that identity and merit are built through personal accountability, real-life efforts, and face-to-face community — not fleeting internet trends.

• Lead by example. Children watch what we do far more than they listen to what we say. If we are constantly staring at our own phones or scrolling through social media at the dinner table, we undermine our own message.

A Critical Cultural Crossroads

We are standing at a pivotal moment. We can continue allowing unregulated algorithms to dictate our children’s peace of mind, or we can step up as parents, educators and leaders to protect the sanctity of childhood.

Let us choose smart boundaries, smart kids over smart devices, and real-world grit over digital validation. Our children’s mental health, character, their future and thus future of our country depend entirely on the choices we make today.

Dr. Aakash Ahuja is an elected member of the William S. Hart Union High School District governing board. His column represents his views as an individual.