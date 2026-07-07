Eve Jones | Not Enough Diversity

I am expressing my dissatisfaction over the lack of diversity in many areas at the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center. For years, in the entertainment sector, the Senior Center has consistently provided Caucasian groups of entertainment.

Why do other cultures have to ask about their lack of representation? This is a diverse place, so the objective should be to have activities that everyone can enjoy, and everyone represented, without having to ask.

There is also (a lack of) diversity in the teaching arena. There are various classes and activities at the Senior Center, and they are always taught by a Caucasian person, and the people are brought from the outside, i.e., line dancing, crafting, needlepoint, Zumba, health classes, etc.

I believe there are qualified people — from other cultures — who attend the Senior Center, but their input and talents are never used or asked. I know the same classes take place each year, and I do not remember a different type of class being offered. No other race, no other culture.

Holidays for other cultures are not celebrated or acknowledged, with the exception of the Filipino culture, who were allowed to celebrate their independence day a few weeks ago. I have never seen this in the past. African American holidays are not celebrated, or even talked about, i.e. Martin Luther King Day, Juneteenth, Kwanza, etc.

Something must be done about this, as this has gone on for years. It is a lack of respect, and sends the message that no one is important other than Caucasians. The Senior Center is a multi-cultured, diverse center, and must be represented as such.

Eve Jones

Canyon Country