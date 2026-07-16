Jack Crawford | Unifying Pieces of Writing

Julie Johnson’s letter (July 4) “Where Does History Fit In?” was one of the most positive, uplifting, and hopefully unifying letters I’ve read in quite some time. Please write in more often.

Denise Lite’s column on the same page expressing optimism with the combination of America 250 and the World Cup was also very thoughtful and encouraging.

And, Pastor David Hegg’s July 5 column, “Righting America Through Respect,” makes an essential point that while there is protest and disagreement within the country, fueled by personal and demeaning attacks on both sides, the only way to effectively resolve these issues is through genuine, civil respect for one another.

Jack Crawford

Saugus