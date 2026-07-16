Marsha McLean | Pet Adoption Week Returns This Summer! 

By Councilwoman Marsha McLean

As summer settles into full swing and we enjoy all that our beautiful valley has to offer, it is important not to lose sight of some of the most vulnerable members of our community — the animals awaiting loving homes at the Santa Clarita Valley Animal Care Center (31044 Charlie Canyon Road, Castaic, 91384).

The summer months bring an increase in animal intake. Longer days and more outdoor activities can lead to pets becoming lost. The Fourth of July holiday often marks the busiest time of the year as frightened pets escape due to illegal fireworks. I want to let you know that our community has an opportunity to make a difference during the fourth annual Pet Adoption Week (PAW), taking place now through Saturday, July 25.

The city of Santa Clarita is proud to once again partner with the Santa Clarita Valley Animal Care Center to connect residents with animals in need of loving homes. Throughout Pet Adoption Week, adoption fees for Santa Clarita Valley residents will be covered, leaving adopters responsible only for licensing fees, which are $20 for dogs and $5 for cats.

Residents are encouraged to follow the city’s social media pages in English @CityofSantaClarita and in Spanish @CiudadDeSantaClarita for updates, featured pets and special opportunities. Available pets can also be viewed online by visiting AnimalCare.LACounty.gov.

The week will conclude with PAW Palooza, a community adoption celebration taking place on Saturday, July 25, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Newhall Community Center (22421 Market Street, Newhall, 91321). Residents are invited to spend the day meeting adoptable dogs and giving them a second chance at a forever home.

Along with opportunities to meet animals available for adoption, attendees can enjoy festival activities, live performances and delicious food. The first 200 guests will receive free paletas (ice pops) from La Michoacana, and tacos will be available for purchase from El Pariente Mexican Food.

The morning will begin with performances by the Newhall Community Center Ballet Folklórico program. If you have not had the opportunity to experience these talented dancers before, PAW Palooza is the perfect occasion. The festivities will continue with live music from Mariachi Ciudad de Santa Clarita. Both programs reflect the city’s commitment to creating spaces where culture, community and opportunity come together, while also providing young performers with valuable experience performing before large audiences.

In addition to the entertainment, PAW Palooza will feature vendors, crafts from the Library Express and lawn games provided by the city’s Youth Sports Pop Up and Play program. Designed with the entire family in mind, Pet Adoption Week and PAW Palooza celebrate the joy of welcoming a new furry family member into your home.

Events like Pet Adoption Week reflect the compassion and sense of community that make Santa Clarita such a special place. I hope you will join us in helping these deserving animals find loving homes and experience the joy that comes with giving a pet a second chance.

I can speak from personal experience since we adopted our two dogs (Maddy and Kallee) from the animal care center two and three years ago, respectively. They are so special and amazing. The Santa Clarita Valley Animal Care Center is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and no appointment is necessary. Simply stop by to meet the dogs and cats waiting for their forever homes.

For more information about Pet Adoption Week or PAW Palooza, please contact the city’s Community Preservation Division at 661-286-4076.

Councilwoman Marsha McLean is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected].