Mission View charter school celebrates 24 grads 

News release

Mission View Public Charter celebrated the graduation of 24 students from its Valencia and Canyon Country campuses during a graduation ceremony held June 1 at Santa Clarita’s Grace Baptist Church.

Surrounded by family, friends, teacher, and staff, graduates were recognized for not only their dedication and academic accomplishments, but also their perseverance, said a news release from Mission View.

The ceremony marked an important milestone for students who completed their high school education through Mission View’s personalized learning model, which provides students with flexible scheduling, individualized instruction and career readiness opportunities, the release said.

“Graduation is a celebration of our students’ hard work and determination,” Mission View Principal Sheila Patterson said in the release. “Each graduate has overcome unique challenges and demonstrated the commitment needed to achieve their goals, and we are so proud of all of their hard work.”

Mission View Public Charter recognized the following members of the Class of 2026: Adrian Tercero, Andrew Vazquez, Bryanna Hernandez, David Krouzian, Erick Pineda, Gerardo Vasquez, Giselle Reyes, Ian Gilchrist, Julia Javier, Julian Nichol, Kristen Gutierrez, Luis Vasquez, Maigan Michael, Mariana Delgadillo, Melina Mejía, Melissa Hamilton, Micah Flores, Ricardo Vaquero, Robert Pavia, Ruth Samaniego, Sepehr Nouri Arciniega, Verenice Garcia, Xavier Machado and Yajaira Galindo.