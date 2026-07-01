NWS warns of dangerous heat across much of US for July 4 

By Zachary Stieber

Contributing Writer

The National Weather Service has warned that heat is building across the central and eastern United States, and that high temperatures are expected through the weekend.

NWS forecasters said in a Wednesday update that they see “dangerous heat” in much of the country on Wednesday and in the coming days.

“A highly amplified upper-level ridge over central and eastern U.S. will bring a dangerous heatwave through the weekend,” they wrote. July Fourth is on Saturday this year.

“Highs will reach the mid to upper 90s, with numerous locations exceeding 100 degrees. Many areas across the Ohio Valley, Mid-Atlantic into the Northeast will see record-breaking highs through Thursday. Combined with dewpoints remaining well into the 70s, peak heat indices are expected to reach 100 to 115 degrees across portions of lower Mississippi Valley into the Northeast,” the update said.

Even overnight, temperatures are forecast to drop no lower than 70 degrees.

The extreme heat means that heat-related illnesses can happen, especially for the elderly and other vulnerable people, as well as those who do not have adequate cooling in their homes.

The NWS initially said on Monday that a heatwave was coming, with extreme heat warnings across the middle, southern, and eastern portions of the country.

Some 46 million people were under extreme heat warnings, watches, and advisories as of Wednesday, down from more than 62 million the day prior, including residents of Washington, New York state and the Carolinas.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright on Tuesday issued emergency orders that aim to keep the electricity grid running amid the risk of blackouts.

Massachusetts officials said in a statement that they want people to take the heat seriously by taking precautions such as minimizing time spent outdoors, especially during the hottest parts of the day, never leaving children or pets alone in a vehicle, and staying hydrated by drinking cool water every 15 to 20 minutes.

Large celebrations are planned for Boston, Washington, and other cities on and during the days leading up to July Fourth as America celebrates the 250th anniversary of its independence.

“We are tracking a multi-day heat wave expected from the 1st to the 4th of July,” Clint Osborn, director of the District of Columbia Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency, told reporters during a briefing this week.

“This has the potential to have triple-digit temperatures, which may break records this week.

“So it is imperative that you plan for yourself, your family, your loved ones as you go about your week. … Drink lots of water even if you don’t feel thirsty. Take breaks in the shade or in the air conditioning, and check on your neighbors, loved ones and pets. If you or someone you know starts to feel dizzy, nauseous, or stops sweating, becomes lethargic, or unresponsive, these are signs of heat illness and injury. Please get them somewhere cool quickly, and if they become unresponsive, call 911.”