Dr. Gene Dorio | The Doctors Make Sense, but …

There is ongoing debate about the causes of diabetes, and research continues to advance our understanding, providing valuable information that helps all of us control our glucose levels. A recent Signal column, “Ask the Doctors,” from UCLA, helps us achieve this clarity and cites a United Kingdom journal article.

Blood glucose levels are controlled by insulin released from pancreatic beta cells, which facilitates the transport of glucose into cells. Beta cells can sometimes become exhausted, resulting in reduced secretion; therefore, glucose remains in the bloodstream, leading to the consequences we know in diabetic patients.

Another lesser-known and still-being-studied role is exercise’s facilitation of the transport of glucose into cells.

The UCLA column states that exercise can lower glucose levels and that patients, even those without diabetes, can use this mechanism to reduce blood glucose. Using a continuous glucose monitor prescribed by your doctor can help determine not only the effects of various foods on your glucose levels but also how exercise might lower them.

It is not stated that the CGM can be prescribed only by your doctor if you have a diabetes diagnosis, and it will not be covered by insurance without this diagnosis. The monthly out-of-pocket cost for a CGM is about $100.

Our health care system sometimes does not benefit those of us who would like a better understanding of our bodies but are denied coverage by insurance companies. The UCLA doctors make sense; the insurance companies do not.

Dr. Gene Dorio

Saugus