Roger Ickes | Will This Be Safe?

I came across a July 2 front page of The Signal, which has a story about the proposed Belcaro at Sand Canyon project.

Have any of you been out there to see where the “vibrant, wellness-centered senior community” is proposed? The residents of the Sand Canyon community are right in their criticisms. Lost Canyon Road is all predominantly horse property east of Sand Canyon, and goes quite a ways until it turns into a narrow, rutted, dirt, non-maintained road, whereupon you make a right turn at the proposed site, onto another narrow, rutted, dirt, non-maintained road, leading to the end of the developed part of Oak Springs Canyon Road, which takes you a long way out to Sand Canyon on Comet Way.

That whole area is just deep weeds, in a truly high-fire-risk region. It would be hazardous to seniors living there in any kind of emergency event. Looking at the Google satellite map of that clearly shows the trace of the flow of the Santa Clara River wash right adjacent to the proposed property. This is only one aspect of the issues raised by the community, let alone any others. Take a look there and think about it, if they plan to have 341 homes for seniors there.

With the recent demands of the state for “affordable housing,” what would they call “affordable? A community where California taxpayers have to subsidize people who can’t afford to live in our city. The same is true in the 3,000-homes-plus projects in upper Bouquet Canyon, and in the open area west of Magic Mountain, both of which are also in hazardous floodplains, below the Bouquet Reservoir and the Castaic Lake dam, as other writers have noted recently. Like I say, “Think about it.”

Roger Ickes

Canyon Country