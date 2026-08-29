Larry Moore | Surely We Can Do Better 

The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results. Consider the voters of California, all 16 million of them. They have voted overwhelmingly for Democratic candidates for decades, expecting lower taxes, better roads, safer neighborhoods, higher-performing schools, reduced homelessness, less fear of wildfires, affordable insurance rates, freedom from waste, fraud and abuse. In general, a better quality of life.

They have voted for Gavin Newsom, tied with J.B. Pritzker and Tim Walz as the worst governors in America. They have inexplicably voted for Adam Schiff, the congenital liar who advanced the debunked theory of Russian collusion in the 2016 presidential campaign. They have voted for Alex Padilla who had to be physically restrained from attacking then-Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

They voted for that upstanding citizen, Eric Swalwell, who Nancy Pelosi assured us was the “it” boy. They voted for Pelosi who has, somehow, as if by magic, added $130 million to her stock portfolio during her time in Congress. They voted for Ro Khanna, who falsely claims Israel has committed genocide in Gaza and wants to recognize a Palestinian state. He also wants to cut off all funds for Israel’s defense.

California has 39 million people. Surely we can find better people to govern than these abject failures.

Let us not forget the L.A. mayor’s race. The city of Los Angeles has 4 million residents. Out of that vast accumulation of knowledge and talent, surely there are better candidates than Karen Bass and Nithya Raman. L.A. residents are given the choice of Dumb and Dumber. You choose. It is my opinion that you could find two better candidates at a California Highway Patrol sobriety checkpoint. Take the first two drivers stopped and tell them, “You are now a candidate for L.A. mayor.” They would be a marked improvement, guaranteed.

Until Californians wake up from their Democratic coma, the downward spiral of the once Golden State will never change. Surely we can do better.

Larry Moore

Valencia