Marybelle Knight | Time to Take a Break?

It seems two builders have fought long and hard to get their approvals for erecting tract-style projects on the Newhall Smiser ranch property as well as the Hartwell project affecting downtown Newhall, and both have now listed those for sale for what seems to be a healthy profit. Have those builders learned something from Vista Canyon, which needed the City Council to bail it out using taxpayer money (for a parking structure)? Maybe one of these developers did a “vacancy study” and learned there is no current need for more housing.

A posting for a public hearing just appeared on the corner of Sierra Highway and Golden Valley which must be for the hotel and senior housing, which I thought was on hold, or the sign seems to be on the wrong corner because of the wires needing to go underground and a severe drop off which will need to be filled if the posting is on the correct corner.

Is it time for a pause before more approvals go before the City Council?

Marybelle Knight

Friendly Valley