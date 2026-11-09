Best Dispensaries in Dallas, TX in 2026: 5 Spots Worth Checking Out

Dallas has no shortage of dispensaries. You’ll find them on Greenville Avenue, up and down Knox, and tucked into strip centers across East Dallas. What those stores can legally sell has changed a lot in 2026, though, and Texas now draws a much sharper line between hemp retailers and licensed medical cannabis dispensaries.

In this guide, we’re covering five places worth checking out across the Dallas area, comparing their product selection, customer service, and overall shopping experience. We’ll also explain what Texas law allows right now, how to read a certificate of analysis (COA), and how to check what’s on the shelf before you make the drive.

Quick Comparison

Brand Best For Product Selection Reviews Address Hours Gas House Late hours and checking COAs in the shop Hemp flower, pre-rolls, edibles, accessories 5.0 (1,830 Google reviews) 5002 Columbia Ave Ste 2, Dallas, TX 75214 Daily 8 a.m. to midnight MoonTaxi Greenville A friendly neighborhood CBD shop CBD tinctures, gummies, and other hemp products 4.9 (279 Google reviews) 1912 Greenville Ave Suite 200, Dallas, TX 75206 Sun to Wed noon to 9 p.m., Thu to Sat noon to 10 p.m. CBD Kratom Knox Henderson Help finding the right CBD blend CBD products, including CBD and CBG blends, plus kratom 4.9 (1,544 Google reviews) 3001 Knox St Ste 104, Dallas, TX 75205 Daily 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. CBD Life Kratom Smoke Shop A one-stop shop near Love Field CBD, kratom, and vape supplies 4.7 (159 Google reviews) 5626 Maple Ave #150, Dallas, TX 75235 Mon to Sat 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sun 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Texas Original Registered medical cannabis patients Medical cannabis edibles, tinctures, and RSO 4.4 (56 Google reviews) 601 W 15th St Ste 102, Plano, TX 75075 Thu to Sat 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sun 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., closed Mon to Wed

Gas House

Best For: Late hours and checking COAs in the shop

Product Selection: Hemp flower, pre-rolls, edibles, and accessories

Reviews: 5.0 (1,830 Google reviews)

Address: 5002 Columbia Ave Ste 2, Dallas, TX 75214

Hours: Daily 8 a.m. to midnight

Gas House sits on Columbia Ave in Old East Dallas, just a few minutes from Lakewood, Lower Greenville, and Deep Ellum. They stock hemp flower, pre-rolls, dosed edibles, and accessories like papers, glass, and grinders, giving you several options in one stop. They also restock weekly, so you can check back for new selections.

They keep certificates of analysis (COAs) available in the shop, allowing you to review a product’s cannabinoid content and compare the results with its label before buying. Check the batch number, THC results, and testing date to better understand what you’re purchasing. And if you need help interpreting the report, you can ask their friendly staff.

With free parking out front, cash, debit, and major credit cards accepted, and doors open until midnight daily, Gas House makes shopping convenient for nearby residents. Consider calling ahead to confirm product availability before making the trip.

MoonTaxi Greenville

Best For: A friendly neighborhood CBD shop

Product Selection: CBD tinctures, gummies, and other hemp products

Reviews: 4.9 (279 Google reviews)

Address: 1912 Greenville Ave Suite 200, Dallas, TX 75206

Hours: Sun to Wed noon to 9 p.m., Thu to Sat noon to 10 p.m.

MoonTaxi Greenville carries CBD tinctures and gummies alongside other hemp products, right in the middle of the Lower Greenville dining and nightlife strip. Their staff knows the menu well and takes time to explain the differences between products, which helps if you’re new to CBD.

They open at noon every day and stay open later on weekends, so you can stop in after lunch or before dinner on Greenville Avenue. If you like deals, ask about their email newsletter, which they use to share discounts with regulars.

CBD Kratom Knox Henderson

Best For: Help finding the right CBD blend

Product Selection: CBD products, including CBD and CBG blends, plus kratom

Reviews: 4.9 (1,544 Google reviews)

Address: 3001 Knox St Ste 104, Dallas, TX 75205

Hours: Daily 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

CBD Kratom Knox Henderson carries a wide range of CBD products, including blends that pair CBD with CBG in different ratios. Their team can walk you through those ratios and help you narrow down a starting point, so you’re not guessing at the shelf.

Their Knox Street location puts them close to Highland Park and Uptown, and they open early and stay open late every day. With more than 1,500 reviews and a 4.9 rating, they’ve built a strong reputation for welcoming, knowledgeable service.

CBD Life Kratom Smoke Shop

Best For: A one-stop shop near Love Field

Product Selection: CBD, kratom, and vape supplies

Reviews: 4.7 (159 Google reviews)

Address: 5626 Maple Ave #150, Dallas, TX 75235

Hours: Mon to Sat 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sun 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

CBD Life Kratom Smoke Shop carries CBD and kratom alongside vape supplies like replacement coils, so you can pick up several things in one stop. Their Maple Avenue location sits between the Medical District and Love Field, which makes them convenient if you live or work on that side of town.

Their staff gets to know regulars and can point you toward products that fit what you’re looking for. If you’re comparing CBD options, ask to see the COA for anything you’re considering, since a mixed selection makes checking each label even more important.

Texas Original

Best For: Registered medical cannabis patients

Product Selection: Medical cannabis edibles, tinctures, and RSO

Reviews: 4.4 (56 Google reviews)

Address: 601 W 15th St Ste 102, Plano, TX 75075

Hours: Thu to Sat 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sun 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., closed Mon to Wed

Texas Original operates under the Texas Compassionate Use Program, so you’ll need a prescription from a registered physician to buy from them. Their Plano location sits about 20 miles north of downtown Dallas, and you can order ahead and pick up your prescription in store.

If you qualify, their medical products can give you options hemp retailers legally can’t. The program expanded in 2025 to cover more conditions, including chronic pain, so it’s worth asking your doctor whether you’re eligible before you rule it out.

What to Look for in a Dallas Cannabis or Hemp Retailer

Texas hemp law has shifted several times this year, so the store with the nicest display isn’t automatically the best place for you to shop. Before you head out, keep these factors in mind so you know what you’re getting and that it’s legal where you live.

Product Transparency and COAs

A COA is a lab report that shows you exactly what’s in a product. Look for one that matches the batch on your package and lists both delta-9 THC and THCA. A trustworthy shop will show you the COA without hesitation, and some, like Gas House Dispensary, keep it available right in the shop.

Third-Party Lab Testing

Make sure an independent lab, not the manufacturer, produced the report. A full-panel COA also screens for pesticides, heavy metals, mold, and residual solvents, which tells you far more about safety than a potency number alone.

Hemp Retailers vs. Licensed Medical Dispensaries

At a hemp retailer, you can buy hemp-derived products without a prescription, but every product must stay within the state’s THC limits. Licensed medical dispensaries like Texas Original operate under the Compassionate Use Program, which allows low-THC cannabis containing up to 1% THC by weight if you have a qualifying condition and a prescription from a registered physician. If you’re visiting from California, keep in mind that Texas doesn’t allow recreational marijuana sales.

Current Texas Regulations

A Department of State Health Services rule that took effect March 31, 2026 counts THCA toward the 0.3% total THC limit for hemp. That rule covers most high-THCA smokable flower, so legal hemp flower in Texas now has to test under 0.3% total THC, which usually means CBD-dominant strains. On July 31, 2026, delta-8 and several similar compounds became Schedule I controlled substances in Texas, while hemp-derived delta-9 edibles and drinks at or below 0.3% THC by dry weight remain legal. Parts of these rules still face court challenges, and a federal hemp change takes effect December 11, 2026, so it pays to stay up to date.

Age Restrictions

You must be 21 or older with a valid government-issued photo ID to buy consumable hemp products in Texas. Expect every legitimate shop to check your ID, regardless of your age.

Comparing Products and Checking Availability

Call ahead or check a store’s online menu before you drive over, since inventory changes often under the current rules. When you compare products, look at the COA, the total THC figure, and the price per gram or per serving rather than the strain name or packaging alone. For more on building healthy everyday habits, browse The Signal’s health and lifestyle coverage.

The Bottom Line

Dallas gives you plenty of choice, as long as you know what each shop offers. Gas House Dispensary lets you check COAs in the shop with late hours every day, MoonTaxi Greenville brings a friendly CBD shop to Lower Greenville, CBD Kratom Knox Henderson helps you find the right CBD blend, CBD Life Kratom Smoke Shop covers several needs near Love Field, and Texas Original serves you through the state’s medical program if you have a prescription.

Whichever you choose, bring your ID, ask for the COA, and confirm the product meets Texas’s current limits. With the rules still shifting, a quick call before you visit can save you a wasted trip across town.

Frequently Asked Questions

Here are answers to some common questions about buying cannabis and hemp in Dallas.

Is Marijuana Legal in Dallas?

Recreational marijuana isn’t legal in Texas. You can buy low-THC medical cannabis through the Compassionate Use Program with a prescription, or hemp-derived products that meet the state’s THC limits if you’re 21 or older.

Is Hemp Flower Legal in Texas?

Hemp flower is legal in Texas only if it tests at or below 0.3% total THC, including THCA. Most high-THCA flower doesn’t meet that standard under the rule that took effect March 31, 2026.

How Can I Tell If a Hemp Product Is High Quality?

Ask for a current, batch-specific COA from an independent lab. A full-panel report that screens for contaminants and confirms the THC content is the best sign of a quality product.

How Old Do You Have to Be to Buy Hemp in Texas?

You must be 21 or older with a valid government-issued photo ID to buy consumable hemp products in Texas.