Why cutting corners on IT recruitment can prove costly for a business

At first glance, reducing a recruitment budget seems straightforward: you could forgo external hiring specialists, simplify the interview process, or opt for a developer with modest salary expectations. However, the real cost of such decisions becomes apparent much later when development deadlines are delayed, the team’s workload increases, and technical problems arise. Therefore, the services of an IT staffing agency should not be viewed merely as an expense for finding new hires, but rather as a way to mitigate both personnel-related and financial risks.

The true cost of a mistake: unbudgeted expenses

Imagine a company hires a developer but skips a professional assessment of their competencies. The candidate might handle routine tasks with confidence, yet prove ill-equipped for complex technical challenges. Problems emerge when development slows down, the number of fixes increases, and lead engineers are forced to divert their attention from their own work.

In such a scenario, a business faces several types of losses:

Additional recruitment costs. The search begins again, but this time taking into account the time spent on unsuccessful hiring, onboarding, and training of the employee. Reduced team productivity. Other specialists are pulled away from their own tasks to conduct extra code reviews and address shortcomings. Increased technical debt. Architectural errors and poor-quality solutions complicate future development, driving up the cost of any subsequent changes. Lost commercial opportunities. Delays in launching a product or new features can lead to a loss of customers, revenue, and competitive advantage.

Such mistakes are particularly painful for small teams, where each individual is responsible for a significant portion of the development work.

Why hiring for the lowest cost isn’t always advantageous

The real problem arises when cost-cutting takes the place of professional assessment. For instance, when hiring a backend developer, it is not enough to simply verify their knowledge of a programming language. It is crucial to determine whether the candidate can work with databases, analyze performance, account for security requirements, and navigate an existing codebase.

Team compatibility also deserves special attention. Even a technically strong specialist may prove ineffective if they cannot align on decisions, accept feedback, or work within the established development process.

There is also an opposing risk: spending too much time searching for the “perfect” candidate. While a company conducts endless interviews, an unfilled position limits the capabilities of the entire team.

How to optimize IT recruiting without sacrificing quality

Effective recruitment doesn’t necessarily require an expensive, multi-step process. It is far more important to clearly define the requirements for a role and eliminate steps that do not contribute to assessing a candidate’s potential future performance.

To do this, it’s worth reviewing several aspects:

Qualification requirements. Separate critical competencies from additional requirements. Technical assessment methods: Evaluate skills using tasks that mirror real-world project work, rather than relying solely on theoretical questions. Recruitment timeline: Eliminate redundant interviews and establish clear decision-making authority in advance. Hiring economics. Consider the time it takes to fill a vacancy, onboarding costs, team workload, and the likelihood of a second search.

For complex technical positions, a specialized recruiting partner familiar with the specifics of the IT market can provide additional value. This approach ensures more accurate candidate assessment and prevents internal team members from wasting time on interviews with clearly unsuitable applicants.