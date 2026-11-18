L.A. County Superior Court Judge Melvin Sandvig ordered both parties back in January for an ongoing legal dispute over the ownership of the Saugus Cafe brand, and the question of whether it’s still L.A. County’s longest continually operating restaurant location.

The latest arguments in the case involve a request by the defendant, North Valley Construction Corp., an Arklin family entity, which is asking the judge to review a disputed lease and make a ruling.

The plaintiffs, the Mercado family, which purchased the Saugus Cafe in 1988, have asked for a jury trial and asked the judge to deny the defendant’s motion for judicial review.

The crux of the case revolves around claims from Alfredo Mercado that he was forced to sign a lease under duress from Larry Goodman, a man who represented the Arklin family’s interest on the property following the death of Hank Arklin.

Mercado worked for years as a bartender at the Old Saugus Cafe, before buying the restaurant from its previous owner and changing the name to the Original Saugus Cafe. He operated the location under a verbal agreement with Hank Arklin for decades.

The lawsuit states Mercado felt he didn’t have a choice but to sign a new contract in August 2025, after Arklin’s death. That contract was ultimately used to strip him of his rights to his business and equipment, the lawsuit alleges.

The owners of the property at 25861 Railroad Ave., which has been home to The Original Saugus Cafe since 1952, announced new management started operations at the location 5 a.m. Jan. 16.

According to a previous interview with Goodman, Mercado told his landlord initially that his family didn’t want to keep the restaurant, then changed his mind weeks later and wanted to keep it and then changed his mind again.

“I said, ‘Fine,’ then I got out and got someone to take it over,” Goodman said, in a January phone conversation.

The defendants, North Valley, have sought a judicial review of the case on the basis of the new lease — essentially, a judge would look at the merits and make a call, without the involvement of a jury.

Sandvig is now expected to hear arguments on that request in January.