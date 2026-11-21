Question: Hi, I live further out in the country where we get some really cold temps and even snow, on occasion. I was told about your article and have read many now, and would like your input on what I can do in my 30-year-old home.

It is well insulated both with new windows and additional insulation in the walls. My problem is that the ﬂoors are always so cold. We are on a slab that is in good condition, and we are fully carpeted which we don’t like and are planning on changing once we ﬁgure out how to keep the house warmer without blasting the heat so much. Is this even possible? Any thoughts?

— Lisa L.

Answer: Lisa, my ﬁrst thought is a bit pricey but will solve the problem for years to come. Especially if you are changing ﬂooring, I’d highly recommend you investigate installing radiant heat for the ﬂoors.

There are several different types that can be installed, but with the slab already in place you’d need to install above that so likely an electrical version.

This is, in layman’s terms, a heating blanket that is installed below ﬂooring and can be controlled via remote controls. It heats the ﬂoors and ultimately the rooms and makes life much more comfortable. You can have several different zones, so that the entire house is not necessarily on continuously. Ask a professional installer — they can guide you on what system is best for your application, and how to go about it. Best of luck.

Robert Lamoureux has more than 40 years of experience as a general contractor, with separate licenses in electrical and plumbing contracting. He owns IMS Construction Inc. in Valencia. His opinions are his own, not necessarily those of The Signal. Opinions expressed in this column are not meant to replace the recommendations of a qualified contractor after that contractor has made a thorough visual inspection. Email questions to Robert at [email protected].