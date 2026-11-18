News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society’s “Polar Express Experience” is scheduled to return to the Santa Clarita History Center in Hart Park on Saturday, Dec. 5, from noon to 4 p.m.

Families and individuals will be able to have their pictures taken by professional photographer and Historical Society volunteer Josh Premako in front of the 126-year-old Mogul 1629 steam engine, which will be dressed for the holidays, said a news release from the Historical Society. Each group will be given a link to their pictures for personal use.

Aside from the professional photos, visitors are welcome to bring their own cameras to take pictures with train conductors, ring the bell in the engine’s cab and tour the caboose, which will be open during this event.

“We are very proud to share our vintage steam engine with the community. It makes the perfect backdrop for family photos,” SCV Historical Society President Alan Pollack said in the release. “We’re also excited to have three of our museums open. The History Center is a wonderful place to spend an afternoon.”

A special part of the afternoon will be readings of the holiday classic “The Polar Express” by narrator Meredith McGowan, who is a librarian in the Los Angeles area. Chairs and blankets will be set up on the dock near McGowan, who will be reading at half-hour intervals throughout the afternoon.

Tours of the Saugus Train Station Museum will also be conducted (the museum will be closed to the public during this special event). In addition, the Kingsburry House and Edison House will both be open for visitors. There will be a special craft for the kids, a hands-on display of historical items, and a visit from the librarian from the Old Town Newhall Library, who will check books out to library card holders.

Ticketholders will be treated to hot chocolate and cookies in front of the station, and every child will be given a keepsake gift to commemorate the event.

Tickets are $25 per family (up to eight people) and are available by visiting the Historical Society’s website at www.scvhs.org. Funds raised at this event benefit the nonprofit society’s operational and restoration costs.