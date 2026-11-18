After a historic state playoff run, the Castaic girls’ volleyball team saw its season come to an end on Tuesday as the Coyotes fell to the El Camino Real Royals of Woodland Hills in four sets, 27-25, 13-25, 9-25, 23-25, in the Division 4 SoCal regional championship.

Despite the loss, which ended Castaic’s season, the Coyotes finished as California Interscholastic Federation State SoCal regional finalists – a first for the program.

“I thought we battled hard. Obviously wanted a different outcome, but I think had we done a few things different I think we could have pushed for a fifth set,” Castaic coach Taylor Schubert said. “But this is beyond my wildest dreams for this team when we started the year.”

For Schubert, who’s overseen the Castaic girls’ volleyball program since the school’s opening in 2019, the loss on Tuesday was still positive for her with the way the program has grown over the past few years.

“I think it makes all the years worth it,” Schubert said. “Even back then, making the playoffs was a huge deal. What we did last year was historic, and this was beyond anything I could’ve imaged.”

In the first set, the opening frame had all the energy of a regional championship with the Coyote faithful traveling down to El Camino Real Charter High School and filling up the gym.

That energy the fans brought was felt with the team, who used it on the court to hold their own against the Royals.

With the first set being a back-and-forth duel, the Coyotes found themselves down to the Royals, 24-23, which prompted a timeout from Schubert.

Following the break, the Coyotes traded points with the Royals but snuck past El Camino Real to win the first set narrowly, 27-27.

With the first-set win, the momentum looked to be with Schubert and the Coyotes.

But in the second and third sets, the Royals outscored the Coyotes, 50-22, and were one set away from the regional championship going into the fourth.

In a high school girls’ volleyball, momentum can change in an instant, and that’s what exactly happened with the Coyotes.

In the fourth set, the Coyotes opened with a 16-11 lead that was highlighted with El Camino Real mistakes, which prompted a timeout from the Royals.

In the fourth set’s final stages, the Coyotes led 23-20 over the Royals and poised to come away and force a winner-takes-all fifth set.

Despite the narrow lead, the Royals rallied and scored five straight points and claimed the fourth-set win and the regional championship.

Schubert spoke on the switch in the team’s energy and what led to the Coyotes playing cleaner and cohesively in the fourth set

“I think [El Camino Real] did a good job. They rotated her lineup, so the matchups were a little different in the second and third set,” Schubert said. “Then we just kind of got a little nervous, kind of a stale, like our offenses weren’t clicking. So, I tried to switch our rotation up, to match it. It was much better, for sure.”

For Schubert, the late-game rally from the Royals stunned the team, but the Coyotes didn’t walk away empty handed.

Following the game, the Coyotes were handed in the runner-up plaque for the Division 4 SoCal regional from CIF.

Schubert said that although a loss isn’t the way to end the year, she was happy this season’s team got a plaque to remember this year’s historic run.

“I think that means everything,” Schubert said. “They worked so hard to get something … so many of us go through high school and don’t get anything. So, to get the medals and plaque is incredible.”

With Castaic’s 2026 season ending, the Coyotes didn’t end the season with a win but left with much to build upon for future seasons.

For Schubert, as she and the program enter the offseason, she already can’t get back to work and build on the standard this year’s team and senior left.

“Hopefully this can change our mindset,” Schubert said. “We can be a winning program. So, hopefully that helps us going forward.”