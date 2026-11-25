News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry hosted its annual Turkey Drive on Friday, distributing nearly 400 Thanksgiving turkeys to local families experiencing food insecurity, the nonprofit pantry announced in a news release.

In addition to receiving a turkey, each family received a $50 grocery gift card to purchase additional food and essentials for their Thanksgiving meals. Building upon the success of its own distribution, the pantry donated nearly 300 additional turkeys to Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, supporting its Thanksgiving distribution on Saturday, the release said.

The grocery gift cards were made possible through a $45,000 grant awarded to the SCV Food Pantry through Gift Card Bank’s Holiday Gift Card Program, in partnership with the Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions Foundation.

By providing turkeys and grocery gift cards, the pantry was able to offer families greater flexibility in preparing their Thanksgiving meals while preserving the dignity and choice of those receiving assistance, the release said.

“The holiday season is a reminder of the importance of coming together as a community and caring for our neighbors,” Andrew Taban, board president of the SCV Food Pantry, said in the release. “For more than 40 years, the pantry has been committed to serving the residents of the Santa Clarita Valley, and the success of this year’s Turkey Drive reflects the generosity and compassion of our community. We are incredibly grateful to our donors, volunteers, and community partners who made it possible for hundreds of local families to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal.”

The SCV Food Pantry partnered with Samuel Dixon Family Health Center to extend the reach of its Thanksgiving efforts. In addition to hosting its own Thanksgiving distribution, Samuel Dixon Family Health Center further expanded the impact of the donation by providing turkeys to the Santa Clarita Veterans Collaborative, Castaic Senior Center, Val Verde Food Pantry, and Castaic Lions Club, the release said.

“At Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, we recognize that access to nutritious food is an essential component of the overall health and well-being of the individuals and families we serve,” Philip Solomon, chief executive officer of Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, said in the release. “We are grateful for the generosity and partnership of the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry. Their donation of nearly 300 turkeys not only allowed us to support the families we serve directly but also provided us with an opportunity to share these resources with other community organizations. Collaborations like this demonstrate the meaningful impact nonprofit organizations can have when we work together for the betterment of our community.”

“Our mission is to alleviate hunger throughout the Santa Clarita Valley, and that responsibility extends far beyond the walls of our pantry,” Peter Warda, executive director of the SCV Food Pantry, said in the release. “When we have the opportunity to share our resources with another organization that is equally committed to serving our community, we are able to make an even greater impact.”

More information on the pantry is available at www.scvfoodpantry.org.