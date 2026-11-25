Dear Savvy Senior,

Can you recommend any online tools or services to help soon-to-be retirees figure out the best time to start collecting Social Security benefits? My wife and I are approaching retirement, and we don’t have much savings, so we want to make sure we choose a strategy that maximizes our lifetime benefits.

— Need Some Help

Dear Need,

You’re asking a really smart question. When you start Social Security can make a big difference in your lifetime income, so it’s worth taking some time to compare your options before you file. Here’s what to consider before you claim.

Key factors

You can claim Social Security retirement benefits as early as 62. But claiming before your full retirement age permanently reduces your monthly benefit. For most people approaching retirement today, full retirement age is 67. If you claim at 62 instead of 67, your monthly benefit will be about 30% lower. On the other hand, if you wait past your full retirement age, your benefit increases by 8% for each full year you delay, up to age 70.

But age isn’t the only factor. Your health, family longevity, whether you plan to work in retirement, taxes, and spousal or survivor benefits can all affect your decision.

For example, when one spouse is the higher earner, delaying that person’s benefits can increase the survivor benefit the other spouse may receive. That can be particularly important for married couples.

It’s also worth knowing that Social Security representatives can explain the rules and tell you how your benefits are calculated, but they generally won’t tell you when you should start collecting. That’s a decision you’ll need to make based on your own situation.

Gather information

A good first step is to visit ssa.gov/myaccount to get your personalized Social Security statement. It estimates your retirement benefits at different claiming ages based on your actual earnings history.

You should also consider how long you may need your benefits. A quick estimate is available at ssa.gov/oact/population/longevity.html. For a more detailed estimate, try livingto100.com. Knowing your potential life expectancy can help you weigh starting earlier for income against waiting for larger monthly payments.

It’s also important to look at your other sources of retirement income, such as pensions, savings and part-time work. These can affect how much you need from Social Security in your early retirement years.

Online calculators

Once you have your benefit estimates and a better idea of how long you may need your Social Security, online calculators can help you compare different claiming strategies.

Open Social Security at opensocialsecurity.com is a free tool that lets you compare different claiming ages and estimates which strategy may provide the most total spendable dollars over time.

Or, if you want to dig a little deeper, Maximize My Social Security at maximizemysocialsecurity.com costs $49 for one year. It lets you run what-if scenarios for married couples, divorced or widowed individuals, including situations where one spouse claims while the other continues working.

Professional help

If you prefer face-to-face guidance, consider working with a fee-only CFP professional who has experience with Social Security claiming strategies. They can help you compare different claiming ages and coordinate Social Security with your other retirement income.

You can find fee-only planners through the National Association of Personal Financial Advisors at napfa.org. A planner can be especially helpful if you’re divorced, widowed or have other complicated circumstances that could affect your benefits. Ask about fees before hiring someone.

Taking some time to compare your options now can help you make a more informed decision about when to claim. And if you decide to delay your Social Security benefits, remember that you generally still need to deal with Medicare at 65.

Send your questions or comments to [email protected], or to Savvy Senior, P.O. Box 5443, Norman, OK 73070.